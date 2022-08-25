Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,830 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 545,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 21,085 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,450,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,772,000 after buying an additional 558,728 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.50. 84,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,547. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.47. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

