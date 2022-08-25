Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 26,785 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,785 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Barclays by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,621,000 after buying an additional 3,745,946 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $10,165,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Barclays by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,218,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after buying an additional 1,106,572 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $10,132,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $6,453,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.93. 317,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,014,346. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2094 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

