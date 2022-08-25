Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

DHR stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $286.47. 49,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,758. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.25. The company has a market capitalization of $208.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

