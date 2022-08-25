Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 905 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $51,424,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,082,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $286.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,377. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.70. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.90.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

