Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.64. 10,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,783. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.24 and a 200 day moving average of $234.25.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

