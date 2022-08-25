Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Trading Down 6%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 4,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 55,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Legend Power Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$28.22 million and a PE ratio of -5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a current ratio of 14.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Get Legend Power Systems alerts:

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.