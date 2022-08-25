LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

LifeVantage has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

LFVN opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.21. LifeVantage has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LifeVantage in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LifeVantage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

