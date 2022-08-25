Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Update

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the July 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Light Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LGSXY stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.15. 16,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,543. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. Light has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $5.48.

Get Light alerts:

About Light

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company generates power through hydro and wind power plants. It operates in 31 cities of the state of Rio de Janeiro covering a population of approximately eleven million customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Light Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.