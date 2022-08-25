Lightning Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $1.21 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $151,420.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00023967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00262605 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000973 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 97% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

