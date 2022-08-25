LikeCoin Price Hits $0.0059 on Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market cap of $6.73 million and $9,511.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 47.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,140,790,750 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LikeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

