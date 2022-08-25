Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $25,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $295.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.27. The company has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.