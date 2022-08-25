Liquity One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.48 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $82.19 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquity has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002149 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00767585 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016070 BTC.
Liquity Profile
Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,331,132 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.
Buying and Selling Liquity
Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.