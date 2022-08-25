Liquity One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.48 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $82.19 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquity has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00767585 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016070 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,331,132 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.