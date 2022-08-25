Liquity USD Price Reaches $1.03 on Top Exchanges (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $193.01 million and $1.91 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00004760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,562.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003765 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00129534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00077977 BTC.

About Liquity USD

LUSD is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 188,056,517 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

