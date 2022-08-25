Lition Reaches Market Capitalization of $60,020.01 (LIT)

Lition (LIT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Lition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lition has a market cap of $60,020.01 and $157.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lition has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lition Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

