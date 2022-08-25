Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 55.14 ($0.67).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLOY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 149,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,889.44).

LLOY opened at GBX 44.14 ($0.53) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £30.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 735.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.56. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 56 ($0.68).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

