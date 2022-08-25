Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Shares Down 0.1%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $20.00. 534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Logan Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logan Ridge Finance

About Logan Ridge Finance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 31,440 shares during the period. 17.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

