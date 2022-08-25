Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Shares Down 0.1%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $20.00. 534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Logan Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Logan Ridge Finance Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logan Ridge Finance
About Logan Ridge Finance
Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC)
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.