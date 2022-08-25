London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.68 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.42). 36,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 11,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.43).
London Finance & Investment Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £10.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 51.71 and a current ratio of 51.71.
London Finance & Investment Group Company Profile
London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.
Featured Articles
