Lowell Farms (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Trading Up 8.1%

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating) was up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 0.22 and last traded at 0.22. Approximately 180,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 124,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.20.

Lowell Farms Stock Down 7.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.23.

About Lowell Farms

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, sale, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the Lowell Herb Co, Lowell Smokes, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, House Weed, Moon, Altai, Humble Flower, Original Pot Company, and CannaStripe brands.

