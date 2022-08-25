LunchMoney Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.00 (LMY)

LunchMoney (LMY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a market cap of $158,825.10 and approximately $3.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,905,948 coins. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken.

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

