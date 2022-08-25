Lunyr One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (LUN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Lunyr coin can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $48,115.41 and approximately $2.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lunyr

Lunyr is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lunyr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

