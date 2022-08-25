M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition II were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 184,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,945,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Stock Performance

NYSE:MBAC opened at $9.84 on Thursday. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

