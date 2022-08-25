Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Holdings Increased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 1,337.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,275 shares during the quarter. Macy’s accounts for 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 408,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,815,324. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Macy’s to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.