Maincoin (MNC) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Maincoin (MNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Maincoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $87,367.76 and approximately $14.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,635.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004663 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003773 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00129607 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033060 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00077200 BTC.
Maincoin Coin Profile
Maincoin (MNC) is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money.
Buying and Selling Maincoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.