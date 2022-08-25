Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Shares Up 0.6%

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 1.79 and last traded at 1.79. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 9,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.78.

Mandalay Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of 2.32.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine located in Västerbotten County in northern Sweden.

