Maple Price Down 2% Over Last Week (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Maple coin can now be bought for $18.35 or 0.00084986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a market capitalization of $81.08 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maple has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maple alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00129403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033003 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00076887 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.