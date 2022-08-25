Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.47-$10.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 1.7 %

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,338. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

VAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.80.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

