Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.1% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $339.28. The company had a trading volume of 69,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,346. The company has a market capitalization of $327.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.21.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

