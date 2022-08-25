Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stake Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,567 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.26% of Match Group worth $79,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $57.73 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Match Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

