Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Acquired by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,870,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,768,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,274,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,044,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 1,235.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Price Performance

MTTR traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,297. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.04. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush downgraded Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,830.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

