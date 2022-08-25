Maverix Metals (MMX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Maverix Metals (CVE: MMX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2022 – Maverix Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Maverix Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$7.75.

8/15/2022 – Maverix Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.75 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Maverix Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Maverix Metals Price Performance

MMX stock traded up C$0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Maverix Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$3.26 and a 1 year high of C$5.82.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

