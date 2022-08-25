MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,958 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.32% of MedTech Acquisition worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

MedTech Acquisition Stock Performance

MedTech Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $10.21.

MedTech Acquisition Company Profile

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

