MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.44

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.44 and traded as high as C$18.13. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$17.79, with a volume of 2,262,068 shares changing hands.
MEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.63.
MEG Energy Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.09.
Insider Transactions at MEG Energy
In other news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,009 shares in the company, valued at C$96,372.35.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
