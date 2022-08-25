MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.44

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.44 and traded as high as C$18.13. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$17.79, with a volume of 2,262,068 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.63.

MEG Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.09.

Insider Transactions at MEG Energy

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post 3.3397423 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,009 shares in the company, valued at C$96,372.35.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also

