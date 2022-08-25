MELI Kaszek Pioneer (NASDAQ:MEKA) Trading Up 0.1%

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 1,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 78,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MELI Kaszek Pioneer

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEKA. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the first quarter worth $29,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the first quarter worth $3,090,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the first quarter worth $114,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MELI Kaszek Pioneer

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

