Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $138.56

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.56 ($1.67) and traded as high as GBX 141.10 ($1.70). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 138.65 ($1.68), with a volume of 6,132,689 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203.20 ($2.46).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Melrose Industries Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 138.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The company has a market capitalization of £5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.95.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.