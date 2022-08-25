Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Sells $84,631.96 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $84,631.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,375 shares in the company, valued at $685,201.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.75, a P/E/G ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 38.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,176 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,943,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,657,000 after purchasing an additional 359,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,117,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,034,000 after purchasing an additional 116,158 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.