Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.0% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 280,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,643,000. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.58. 307,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,500,282. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.76.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,598,394. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.37.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.