Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.74

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 25 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Metallurgical Co. of China alerts:

Metallurgical Co. of China Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.1833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. Metallurgical Co. of China’s payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.