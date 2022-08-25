MetaMUI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $111.44 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001065 BTC on exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $111.44 million and $121,245.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMUI alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00767781 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00016463 BTC.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.