Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Short Interest Down 80.1% in August

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the July 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Methes Energies International Price Performance

Shares of MEIL remained flat at $0.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. Methes Energies International has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.36.

Get Methes Energies International alerts:

Methes Energies International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock.

Receive News & Ratings for Methes Energies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methes Energies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.