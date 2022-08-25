Mettalex Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Mettalex has a market cap of $184,163.99 and approximately $24,114.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00767581 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016342 BTC.
Mettalex Profile
Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com.
Buying and Selling Mettalex
