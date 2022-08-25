MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Down 86.2% in August

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the July 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 579.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 263,611 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 96.6% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 406,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 199,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 125.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 84,306 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 415.5% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 73,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 59,422 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MCR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 125,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,593. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0462 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

