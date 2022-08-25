MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the July 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MIN stock remained flat at $2.92 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,849. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $3.71.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0226 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
Featured Articles
