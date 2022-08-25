MiamiCoin (MIA) Trading 35.2% Lower This Week

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, MiamiCoin has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar. MiamiCoin has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $12,296.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiamiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00771243 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015961 BTC.
MiamiCoin Coin Profile
MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,608,750,000 coins. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MiamiCoin
Receive News & Updates for MiamiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiamiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.