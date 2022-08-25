MiamiCoin (MIA) Trading 35.2% Lower This Week

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, MiamiCoin has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar. MiamiCoin has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $12,296.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiamiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00771243 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015961 BTC.

MiamiCoin Coin Profile

MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,608,750,000 coins. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiamiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiamiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiamiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiamiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

