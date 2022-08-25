Michael G. Levine Sells 7,400 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Levine sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $45,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,208,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,921.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,895,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,485. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 681.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $10.84.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

PAYO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

