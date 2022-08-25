Microgen (LON:MCGN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $367.50

Microgen plc (LON:MCGN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.50 ($4.44) and traded as low as GBX 365 ($4.41). Microgen shares last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.44), with a volume of 26,257 shares.
Microgen Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 367.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 367.50. The company has a market capitalization of £224.83 million and a P/E ratio of 17.09.
About Microgen
Microgen plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aptitude Software and Microgen Financial Systems. The Aptitude Software segment provides a suite of specialized finance management software applications for banking, healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications customers.
