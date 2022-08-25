MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Update

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the July 31st total of 38,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Peter H. Blum purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 729,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,650.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter H. Blum acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $56,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,696 shares in the company, valued at $154,475.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter H. Blum acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 729,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,650.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 41,696 shares of company stock valued at $196,637. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND Technology stock. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,334 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 3.01% of MIND Technology worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MIND traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 40,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. MIND Technology has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.14.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

