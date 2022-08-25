MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $6.10

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $6.50. MINISO Group shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 3,466 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNSO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.11.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $369.29 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 81,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,511 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in MINISO Group by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in MINISO Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in MINISO Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

