Minter HUB Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.20 Million (HUB)

Minter HUB (HUB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Minter HUB has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Minter HUB has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter HUB coin can now be purchased for about $20.40 or 0.00105928 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00762992 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00015846 BTC.

Minter HUB Coin Profile

Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.

Buying and Selling Minter HUB

