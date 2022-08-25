Minter HUB (HUB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,398.00

Minter HUB (HUB) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Minter HUB coin can currently be purchased for about $20.40 or 0.00105928 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Minter HUB has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Minter HUB has a market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00767880 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016302 BTC.
About Minter HUB
Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.
Buying and Selling Minter HUB
