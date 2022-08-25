Mirror Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $13.54 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000805 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.54 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00765317 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00015886 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance.

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

